PepsiCo an ESG favorite at Cowen

Cowen calls PepsiCo (PEP) one of its best ESG investment ideas for 2020.

Analyst Vivien Azer says PepsiCo has been a standout in the firm's coverage due to its commitment to ESG initiatives since the launch of the Performance with Purpose program.

"Since then, PEP has continuously taken steps to lessen its environmental impact from rolling out its first all -electric delivery trucks in 2010 to establishing its first compressed natural gas fueling station in 2013. Currently, PEP aims to source 100% of its direct farmer sourced agricultural inputs from sustainable farming in 2020 (vs. 51% in 2018)," she adds.

It's also noted that PepsiCo aims to have 25% of its plastic packaging to include recycled content by 2025.

Recent stances by Goldman Sachs and BlackRock on the environment have increased the focus on ESG investing and the importance of being seen as an ESG favorite.