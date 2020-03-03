Adobe Summit moves online due to coronavirus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) cancels the in-person portion of the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, which was scheduled for March 29-April 2.

Adobe statement: "Over the past few weeks, we have been closely monitoring and evaluating the situation around COVID-19 to ensure we are taking the necessary measures to protect the health and wellbeing of Adobe Summit attendees. As a result, we have made the difficult but important decision to make Adobe Summit 2020 an online event this year and to cancel the live event in Las Vegas."