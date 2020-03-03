GenMark ships ePlex RUO test kits for SARS-CoV-2 detection; shares up 24% premarket

GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Q4 results:

Revenues: $27.2M (+40.2%); Product revenue: $27.1M (+40.4%); License and other revenue: $0.1M (+100.0%).

EPlex revenue of $19.2M (+58%).

Net loss: ($10.3M) (+11.2%); loss/share: ($0.17) (+19.0%).

CF Ops: ($34.9M) (-7.4%).

2020 guidance: Revenue: $100M - 110M; ePlex revenues are expected to increase by more than 30% in 2020.

Global ePlex placements are expected to range from 130 to 160 net new analyzers with an annuity per analyzer between $130,000 and $135,000.

The company also announced the initial global shipments of ePlex Research Use Only (RUO) test kits designed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This information can be used to support submission of an Emergency Use Authorization to the FDA.

Shares are up 24% premarket.

Previously: GenMark Diagnostics EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (March 2)