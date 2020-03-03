Gold Resources slips after full-year earnings miss

Gold Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:GORO) -2.3% pre-market after posting lower than expected FY 2019 earnings even as it achieved an annual gold production record of 40,318 oz., as well as output of 1.73M silver oz.

For FY 2019, Gold Resources says its Oaxaca mining unit sold 41,062 gold equiv. oz. at a total cash cost of $264/gold equiv. oz., and its Nevada mining unit sold 10,272 gold oz. at a total cash cost of $1,040/oz.

For FY 2020, Gold Resources is targeting consolidated annual production of 54K gold oz. and 1.7M silver oz.

The company says its production models forecast a significant increase in gold grade in H2 2020, which is expected to boost gold production and reduce costs.

Gold Resources also updates proven and probable reserves at the Oaxaca mining unit, reporting 2.83M metric tons grading 1.97 g/t gold and 122 g/t silver, equating to 179.3K gold oz. and 11.09M silver oz.