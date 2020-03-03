Novo making inroads in obesity market - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reports that insulin king Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is making steady strides in the difficult-to-crack obesity market with Saxenda (liraglutide).

Several large employers now cover the drug in their customized medical plans despite the high cost (up to $1K/month).

Sales in the U.S. last year were almost $500M, well above the forecast of $250M by 2020 from analysts when the drug was approved by the FDA in 2014, making it the top seller in the space.

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Xenical (orlistat) and Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC's Contrave (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl) also compete.

One the main hurdles for drug makers is the prevailing opinion of doctors that lifestyle changes, diet and exercise, are better options. Nevertheless, the potential is huge. About 40% of adult Americans are considered obese, for example, while another ~32% are considered overweight.