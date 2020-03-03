Beyond Meat +6% with Asia growth on the menu

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) CEO Ethan Brown says the company is looking to Asia to help it achieve "hyper growth" in the future.

What about the coronavirus outbreak dominating the headlines? "I made a commitment that we’re going to be producing in Asia by the end of this year. We’ll do that regardless of, I think, of this health epidemic occurring right now," stated Brown on CNBC's Mad Money show. He says the company will be active in China regardless of the virus.

Brown also said M&A could be on the table for Beyond Meat. "We’re looking at potentially acquisitions in the supply chain or adjacencies," he noted.