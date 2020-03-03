Sempra Energy, Bechtel sign Port Arthur LNG EPC agreement

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says it signed a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract with Bechtel for the Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project under development in Port Arthur, Texas.

As part of the EPC contract, Bechtel will perform the detailed engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, startup, performance testing and operator training activities for the project.

The Port Arthur LNG project is expected to initially include two liquefaction trains, two liquefied natural gas storage tanks, a marine berth and associated infrastructure, with a nameplate capacity of ~13.5M metric tons/year of LNG.