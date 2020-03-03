Canadian National Railway begins recovery from blockades

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) announces that it started calling back most of the temporarily laid off employees based in Eastern Canada.

The company says over 1.4K trains were delayed or cancelled because of the illegal blockades on its network.

"While we are keeping a close watch on our network for any further disruptions, we are mobilizing our employees to be ready to implement a focused and methodical recovery plan for our Eastern network," says Canadian National Railway CEO JJ Ruest. He notes the complete network recovery process will take several weeks.

Source: Press Release