Inovio up 20% premarket on bullish timeline for coronavirus vaccine

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) jumps 20% premarket on robust volume on the heels of its accelerated timeline for INO-4800, its planned DNA vaccine for COVID-19.

Human studies will launch next month in the U.S. (in 30 healthy volunteers) and "soon thereafter" in China and South Korea. Data will be published in the fall and 1M doses should be available by year-end for emergency use.

President & CEO Dr. J. Joseph Kim says the company designed the vaccine in three hours after the publication of the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus causing the current outbreak.