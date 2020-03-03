Loonie slips as Bank of Canada cut expected

The loonie slips 0.3% against the greenback as Toronto Dominion Securities now expects the Bank of Canada to cut its overnight rate to 1.5% on Wednesday, writes Andrew Kelvin, the firm's chief Canada strategist, in a note to clients.

Previously, he expected the central bank to maintain its 1.75% rate.

“With markets now pricing in a full 25 bps worth of easing, the cost of disappointing the market may be too high for the BoC to maintain its very cautious approach,” Kelvin wrote.

“Our bias is to see another cut in April, but it will depend on the negative revisions built into the Bank’s updated forecast in April.”

Canada 10-year government bond gains, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 1.06%.

ETFs: EWC, FXC, BBCA, FCAN, HEWC, FLCA, ZCAN