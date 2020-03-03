Cornerstone Building Brands acquires Kleary Masonry

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) has acquired Kleary Masonry, Inc. Kleary is an installer of manufactured stone veneer in Northern California. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Kleary expands our value-added, turnkey stone veneer solutions we offer to our customers," said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and CEO.

The acquisition was funded with cash on hand and through borrowings under the Company's existing credit facilities.

Kleary had sales of more than $40M (12 months ended Dec. 31, 2019).

CNR expects Kleary results to be reported through the Siding business segment.