Anheuser-Busch InBev -3% after BofA runs to the sidelines

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is slipping back toward its 52-week low in premarket action after BofA drops the beer giant to a Neutral rating from Buy.

"We cut our estimates by 4-6% on top line and 9-14% on EBITDA, as we update for FY19 results, FX and FY20 guidance," updates analyst Fernando Ferreira.

"In the long term, we expect ABI to be supported by premiumisation and good underlying trends in key markets such as China, Brazil and Mexico. But, we see near term headwinds as having a more dominant effect. For 1Q20 in particular, these include: 1) tough comps on volume (+1.3% 1Q19); 2) Brazil EBITDA down mid-teens driven by COGS pressure and sales/marketing expenses; and 3) impact of Covid-19. On our numbers, ABI trades at a 6% premium to Staples on P/E (vs its 10Y average of a 5% premium). We see limited room for re-rating against a backdrop of tough comps, tough macro and Covid-19 related uncertainty."

BofA slashes its price target on Anheuser-Busch to $62 from $108. The average sell-side PT on BUD is $83.84.