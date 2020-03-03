Needham adds Uber to conviction list

Needham adds Uber (NYSE:UBER) to its list and cuts the target from $56 to $54.
Analyst Brad Erickson lowers his FY20 estimates to reflect the exposure to airport trips, which account for 15% of Rides and will likely be negatively impacted by the coronavirus fears.
The analyst thinks Uber addressing the issue will more likely "put a floor in the stock" rather than cause further downside.
Needham maintains a Buy rating on Uber. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Uber shares are up 2% pre-market to $33.50.
Related: In an 8-K filing, Uber acknowledged the potential coronavirus impact on the business.
