Needham adds Uber to conviction list

Needham adds Uber (NYSE:UBER) to its list and cuts the target from $56 to $54.

Analyst Brad Erickson lowers his FY20 estimates to reflect the exposure to airport trips, which account for 15% of Rides and will likely be negatively impacted by the coronavirus fears.

The analyst thinks Uber addressing the issue will more likely "put a floor in the stock" rather than cause further downside.

Needham maintains a Buy rating on Uber. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Uber shares are up 2% pre-market to $33.50.

Related: In an 8-K filing, Uber acknowledged the potential coronavirus impact on the business.