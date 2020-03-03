Origin Agritech reaches biotech corn JV deal with Chinese firm

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) +11.9% pre-market after announcing a framework agreement with Beijing Changping Technology Innodevelop Group.

Under the agreement, Origin and BC-TID will use Beijing Origin Seed Ltd. as the target joint venture entity, Origin Agritech will contribute the Origin Life Science Center building in Beijing and two biotech corn traits to the joint venture, and BC-TID will fund the joint venture with RMB204M.

BC-TID is wholly owned by the local government of Changping District in Beijing and was set up as an industrial investment platform.