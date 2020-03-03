Ventas completes initial closing of new fund

Ventas's (NYSE:VTR) perpetual life vehicle focusing on investments in life science, medical office and senior housing real estate in North America starts out with more than $0.7B in assets under management and third-party equity commitments of ~$0.65B from institutional investors.

Ventas contributed five high-quality, stabilized life science and medical office assets comprising 1.2M square feet of space, to seed the Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund.

As a result of its contribution of the fund’s initial assets and retention of a 20% interest, Ventas has received ~$0.6B in net proceeds, which it expects to use for debt repayment. Ventas will recognize a gain on the transactions.

The fund has secured a $0.3B line of credit to facilitate new investments. Including the credit line, the fund currently has an additional $0.6B of acquisition capacity, which the company expects to increase over time.