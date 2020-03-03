TSLA, INO among premarket gainers

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) +56% on Rare Pediatric Disease tag for elamipretide.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) +28% as company ships ePlex RUO test kits for SARS-CoV-2 detection and Q4 results.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +24% on submitting its annual drug safety update reports for both Piclidenoson and Namodenoson.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +19% on bullish timeline for coronavirus vaccine.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) +18% on Q4 results.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) +16% as Thermo Fisher to buy the company for €10.4B.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) +15% on Q4 results.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) +14% on announcing brain cancer patient from Berubicin phase 1 trial remains cancer free.

Genworth Financial. (NYSE:GNW) +14% as Genworth, Oceanwide get a step closer to closing deal.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) +12% after Street-high target.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) +11% on extending virtual meeting room capabilities to all bria teams and bria solo users during COVID-19 coronavirus public health emergency.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) +10% on commencing mid-stage study of therapeutic cancer vaccine.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) +9% on spending cut, seeks to extend loan maturity.

VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) +9% . as Nikola to be listed on Nasdaq through a merger with VectoIQ.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) +9% .

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) +9% .

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) +6% on receiving notice of allowance from Russian patent & trademark office for MySizeID smart measurement Solution.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +8% after JMP Securities upgrade.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) +7% as new U.S. patent lifts Adma Biologics.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) +7% .