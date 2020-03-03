Ferroglobe down 13% post Q4 earnings miss

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) tanks ~13% in pre-market as the company's Q4 earnings came in sharply below expectations.

The company says that it disappointing Q4 results are representative of the challenges faced during the year, including pricing and volume pressures, as well as increased costs due to operational curtailments.

Sales were down 38% Y/Y to $364.4M, with total shipments down 31.3% and average selling price reached $1,474/MT, -11.6%.

Posted wider net loss of $74.5M compared to $59.2M, with adjusted EBITDA loss of $38.1M, vs. profit of $23.1M last year.

