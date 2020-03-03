Azure, AWS could benefit from coronavirus - Blueshift

Blueshift Research thinks Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure and AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN) can "add substantial numbers of customers" due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The firm notes that Microsoft is already seeing a cloud subscription jump and sees both cloud-computing businesses benefiting from the increase in employees working from home.

Amazon shares are up 0.6% pre-market to $1,966. Microsoft is up 0.6% to $173.83.

Related: Last week, Microsoft said it didn't expect to meet its Q3 outlook for the More Personal Computing business due to the virus.