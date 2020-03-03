Kura Oncology's tipifarnib Fast Track'd for T-cell lymphomas

The FDA has designated Kura Oncology's (NASDAQ:KURA) lead drug tipifarnib for Fast Track review for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, follicular T-cell lymphoma and nodal peripheral T-cell lymphoma with T follicular helper phenotype.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Tipifarnib is inhibits an enzyme called farnesyltransferase which plays a key role in cell cycle progression. Since cancer is defined as unregulated cell proliferation, inhibiting the enzyme would theoretically inhibit cancer progression.