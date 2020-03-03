School in New York City closes after suspected Covid-19 case

A high school in New York City decides to close on Tuesday, as a precautionary measure, after a suspected case of Covid-19 in the community.

SAR Academy and SAR High School, located in the Bronx neighborhood of Riverdale, said it's following guidelines from the New York City Department of health.

The school describes itself as a modern orthodox co-educational Jewish community, according to its website.

CNBC also reported Westchester Day School also would be closed due to the potential coronavirus case at SAR.