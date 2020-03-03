Zoom launches international expansion for Zoom Phone

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) announces the general availability of its Zoom Phone cloud phone services in 11 additional countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The new markets bring Zoom Phone's total reach up to 17 countries and one territory. The Phone launched in the U.S. and Canada in January 2019.

The company will launch Zoom Phone Beta Service to qualified customers beginning March 9.

The Beta Service will be available upon request in 25 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Norway, Panama, Peru, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Turkey.

Analyst call: In other Zoom news, Baird maintains an Outperform rating and raises its target from $85 to $120.

ZM shares are up 1.2% to $114.43.