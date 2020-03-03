UBS confident on long-term story with Nike

UBS clips its price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) to $123 from $136 factor into the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the company's short-term results.

"We assume sales pressure will persist through Nike's 4Q (ending in May) and therefore lower our 3Q20 and 4Q20 EPS estimates. Our new FY20 EPS forecast is $2.73, down 12%," updates analyst Jay Sole.

Sole and team think Nike will continue to trade off coronavirus headlines, but calls the stock an exceptional long-term story as they reiterate a Buy rating.

Shares of Nike are down 10% over the last six weeks and stand about 33% below the updated UBS price target.