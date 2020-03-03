Stocks start lower after G-7 statement all talk, no action for now

Stocks open lower after G-7 officials only reaffirmed a commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to protect against downside risks, rather than outlining specific response measures; S&P 500 and Dow -0.6% , Nasdaq -0.7% .

Stocks rallied sharply yesterday, with the Dow posting its biggest percentage gain since 2009 and biggest point gain on record.

In the latest coronavirus news, China reported its lowest number of cases since Jan. 20, but the World Health Organization said nearly 8x as many cases were reported outside China in the past 24 hours; the U.S. has reported 100 cases and six deaths so far.

European bourses are off earlier highs but still strongly ahead, with Germany's DAX +2.1% , U.K.'s FTSE +1.9% and France's CAC +1.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.7% .

In the U.S., nine of the 11 S&P sectors open in the red, with financials ( -1.3% ) and energy ( -1% ) pacing the early selling.

On the flip side, the industrials sector ( +0.4% ) is modestly higher as airlines extend their rebound off multi-year lows.

The early underperformance among bank stocks is notable considering the early uptick in Treasury yields, with the 10-year yield up 4 bps at 1.13%.