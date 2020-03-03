Costco seen gaining market share from stockpiling blitz

UBS analyst Michael Lasser tries to make sense of the stockpiling sensation at Costco (COST -0.7% ) stores seen since the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. accelerated.

Lasser says the benefit of stock up trips will likely be evident in Costco's February sales results because the period includes March 1 (the day lines went apocalyptic at some stores). The firm expects a 9.0% core U.S. same-store sales growth mark for February, which even by Costco's high standards is an excellent mark in retail.

"Over the long-term, we think the stock ups will help accelerate COST's share gains. There are also questions about supply disruptions from China, but we believe it can manage through this better than most (a good portion of its sales are sourced outside of China)," notes Lasser.

UBS has a Buy rating on Costco and price target of $335 vs. the average sell-side PT of $312.86.

Previously: Big let's-stock-up rally in retail (March 2)