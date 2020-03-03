Air Transport Services +6.4% on Q4 estimate beat

Air Transport Services (ATSG +6.4% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 43.6% Y/Y to $403.4M.

Contributions from Omni Air, and from the increase in externally leased 767 freighters, drove the majority of the increase in Adj. EBITDA.

Segment revenue: Cargo Aircraft Management $74.7M (+17.8% Y/Y); ACMI Services $293.2M (+51.4% Y/Y) & Other activities $87.8M (+11.1% Y/Y).

Operating margin increased 129 bps to 12.9% whereas, Adj. EBITDA margin declined 345 bps to 30.8%.

Capital spending for 2019 was $453.5M, up $160.6M, or 55%.

Capex included $328M for the purchase of 11 Boeing 767 aircraft, including 2 in the Q4, and for freighter modification costs.

2020 Outlook: Projects a strong increase in Adj. EBITDA and expect to deploy 8-10 more 767 converted freighters for customers.

