HP Enterprise suspends nearly all events

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE -0.6% ) is set to cancel or put off "nearly all events" calling for travel through the month of April, amid coronavirus concerns.

It will proceed with "Discover More London," albeit with fewer international workers, Bloomberg reports. And "Discover Las Vegas" will also go on.

But otherwise, the company is joining several others in calling off travel, which is having a ripple effect on industry events.

HPE is set to report its Q1 results after the close today; consensus expectations are for EPS of $0.44 and for a 4.8% drop in revenues, to $7.2B.