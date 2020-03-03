Fed cuts rates 50 basis points

"The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," says the Fed, announcing an emergency 50-basis point cut in the Fed Funds rate to a range of 1%-1.25%.

"The Committee is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

The news has sent the major averages up another 1%, with the S&P 500 now higher by 1.45% on the session.

Treasury yields are volatile, but little-changed at the moment.