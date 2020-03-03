DuPont PFOA verdict in Ohio a 'slight negative,' Deutsche Bank says

While the outcome of the first of the Ohio PFOA trials, where a jury awarded a plaintiff $50M yesterday, is negative for DuPont (DD +2.5% ), the financial impact is limited due to the company's agreements with Chemours and Corteva, Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter says.

In a best case scenario, DuPont's maximum exposure is $37.5M over the next three years, which compares to an estimated $10B-plus discount in the stock for PFOA liabilities, according to Begleiter.

The next PFOA trial is scheduled for June, with multiple plaintiffs.