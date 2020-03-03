Stocks bounce up after surprise Fed cut

The three major U.S. stock averages jump into the green after the Fed takes the unusual move of cutting the the federal funds target rate range by 50 basis points between its regular meetings.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which had touched as low as 1.097% today, is now down only 4 basis points to 1.12%; (TLT -0.1% ), (TBT +0.6% ).

The S&P 500 gains 1.0% , the Dow +0.8% , and the Nasdaq rises 0.9% .

Gold rises 1.3% to $1,615.10 per ounce; (GLD +2.3% ).

U.S. Dollar Index slips 0.1% to 97.19; (UUP -0.4% ).

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 11:00 AM ET. Watch live webcast here.