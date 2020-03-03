Ford's dividend under the microscope

Morgan Stanley tackles the burning question of how safe the Ford (F -1.7% ) dividend is for new investors potentially looking to capture the +8% yield. Some of those key thoughts from analyst Adam Jonas on dividend viability are posted below.

"While Ford’s dividend yield, by itself, may suggest great value in the name, we caution investors that… in the auto industry extremely high dividend yields are historically better predictors of dividend cuts than strong future stock performance. When Ford’s dividend yield hit 12% in 1990, this preceded a dividend cut from $1.50 to $0.975."

"We do not, at this stage, forecast a dividend cut at Ford. If or when a cut occurs, we believe it could signify a capitulative moment for the stock although the shares could experience high levels of volatility around such an event."

"On a $ amount, Ford's dividend of $0.60 per share represents $2.4bn of cash outflow. For perspective, Ford has guided to Adj Free Cash Flow in 2020 to be $2.4bn-$3.4bn ($2.9bn at midpoint vs Mse of $2.8bn). $0.60 DPS represents a dividend payout of 83% of 2020 Adj Free Cash Flow... The over reliance on the Finco business, we think, could create issues in a downturn if used car pricing falls and credit liquidity drops and could be a catalyst for a reduction in the dividend."

"All things equal, there are times when a dividend cut may be supported by the market if it implies reinvesting in the business or preserving the strength of the balance sheet in the long-term. However, Given Ford has an explicit guidance of $0.60 DPS in 2020, we think a potential dividend cut would be viewed as a negative to the share price."

"Ultimately, we still maintain the view Ford will pay $0.60 in 2020 and see great value in the dividend in the short term."

MS keeps an Overweight rating on Ford, despite the dividend worries. Jonas and team still think that Ford has real potential to significantly grow profitability relative to other auto stocks under its coverage and at 2.3X EBITDA sees that potential as not discounted in the current share price.