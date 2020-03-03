Arrowhead up 3% on launch of new NASH study

Dosing is underway in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' (ARWR +3.2% ) ARO-HSD in healthy volunteers and patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or suspected NASH.

The estimated completion date of the 74-subject study is November 2021.

ARO-HSD is an RNAi therapeutic designed to dampen the production of an enzyme called HSD17B13, a hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase that plays a key role in the metabolism of hormones, fatty acids and bile acids. Lower activity of the enzyme may reduce the risk of developing both alcohol-related and non-alcohol-related liver disease.