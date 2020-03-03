Oil back to waiting for OPEC after brief Fed-fueled spike

Crude oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) enjoyed a knee-jerk spike on the Fed rate cut, but immediately gave most of it back, as the main focus of traders remains OPEC.

The group is expected to order a bigger oil output cut of as much as 1M bbl/day, above a previous proposal for an additional reduction of 600K bbl/day.

April WTI +1.4% to $47.43/bbl and May Brent +1.4% to $52.64/bbl, after both futures contracts rose by more than 3% earlier.

OPEC's proposal to cut oil production by up to 1M bbl/day is enough to balance the market and lift oil prices back to $60/bbl, says a VP at Russia's second biggest oil producer Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY).

The group's technical experts today are reviewing the impact of the coronavirus on the global oil market ahead of ministerial meetings on March 5-6 in Vienna.

Meanwhile, a lot of cash-strapped U.S. producers are at risk of bankruptcy if OPEC decides to go the other way and fight another battle for market share by keeping the taps flowing.

"The whole industry's investment case is predicated on OPEC voluntarily ceding market share," says Tudor Pickering Holt's Matt Portillo, adding that WTI at $50/bbl "does not work for U.S. shale."

