SoftBank-backed Oyo takes valuation hit - Nikkei

Oyo's Japanese residential unit took a valuation hit after SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) affiliate Z Holdings sold its $77M stake for $3.

Oyo Life will now downsize by transferring staff to WeWork and other SoftBank-affiliated companies, according to Nikkei Asian Review sources.

SoftBank has pressured Oyo to become more profitable, partly by cutting back on noncore businesses, a similar strategy that WeWork employed after its SoftBank bailout.

Oyo Life launched less than a year ago, intending to offer 1M rooms. The unit has contracts for 7K rooms, with 4,200 currently occupied.