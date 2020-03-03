GreenSky slides 11.7% on weak margins

GreenSky (GSKY -11.7% ) Q4 revenue rose 22% to $133.8M from $109.7M a year earlier; misses consensus estimate by $1.7M.

Q4 Operating margin declined 1,770 bps to 7.9% and adj. EBITDA margin too declined 400 bps to 26%.

Q4 adj. net income of $20.4M dropped 5.1% Y/Y as total costs and expenses jumped 51% Y/Y to $123.3M.

The Company's transaction volume growth, transaction fees were up 11% to $100.7M.

Servicing and other revenue of $33.1M was up $14.4M, or 77% Y/Y.

Transaction volume in Q4 rose 16% Y/Y to $1.5B, while the average transaction fee rate decreased to 6.8% from 7.1%.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had unrestricted cash of $195.8M, and maintained an unused $100M working capital line of credit.

