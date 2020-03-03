Match Group's dating could see virus hit - Jefferies

Match Group (MTCH -1.8% ) faces some virus impact in the near term, Jefferies says, trimming growth estimates to 14% from a prior 16%.

That's due to the prospect that "fewer people will want to go on dates" and reflects a conservative approach to the virus impact, analyst Brent Thill says.

Takes on the effect of the virus on Match Group vary; the stock made it into MKM Partners' "stay at home" stock basket along with other Internet and media companies.

Aside from the virus, though, Thill has concerns about Match's iOS subscription management issues persisting, and notes a spin-off from IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) means a technical risk, depending on how many IAC shareholders would be immediate sellers.

He's cut his price target to $80 from $88, trimming implied upside to a current 20%.