Stocks turn mixed ahead of Fed press conference

After spiking up in the wake of the Fed's 50-basis point rate cut, the three U.S. major stock averages are up mixed ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference at 11 AM ET.

The central bank took the unusual step of cutting the rate in between regular FOMC meetings, noting that Covid-19 "poses evolving risks to economic activity."

The Nasdaq rises 0.2% , the S&P +0.1%, the Dow -0.2% .

10-year Treasury rally strengthens, pushing yield down 8 bps to 1.09%.

Gold gains 2.2% to $1,630.20 per ounce.

Crude oil rises 2.4% to $47.87 per barrel.