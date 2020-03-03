Precious metals miners surge after Fed cuts rates

Gold and silver prices spike after the Federal Reserve delivered an emergency 50 basis point rate cut in a bid to protect the economy from the effects of the spreading coronavirus.
April Comex gold +3% to $1,643/oz; May silver +4.4% to $17.48/oz.
Gold ETFs (NYSEARCA:GLD) have climbed to session highs, with top performers including GOLD +4.4%, NEM +3.6%, KGC +4.7%, AUY +7%, AU +9.4%, GFI +7.6%, HMY +6.9%, EGO +4.1%, IAG +6.6%, AEM +6%, FNV +5.2%, WPM +4%, AG +4.7%, EXK +4.1%, PAAS +5.8%.
ETFs: GLD, SLV, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, SIL, USLV, PSLV, AGQ, PHYS, JDST, SIVR, UGLD, SGOL, GOEX, SGDM, UGL, BAR, ASA, RING, SLVO, ZSL, GLDM, DGP, SLVP, GLDI, DSLV, GOAU, OUNZ
