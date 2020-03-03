Precious metals miners surge after Fed cuts rates

Gold and silver prices spike after the Federal Reserve delivered an emergency 50 basis point rate cut in a bid to protect the economy from the effects of the spreading coronavirus.

April Comex gold +3% to $1,643/oz; May silver +4.4% to $17.48/oz.

Gold ETFs (NYSEARCA:GLD) have climbed to session highs, with top performers including GOLD +4.4% , NEM +3.6% , KGC +4.7% , AUY +7% , AU +9.4% , GFI +7.6% , HMY +6.9% , EGO +4.1% , IAG +6.6% , AEM +6% , FNV +5.2% , WPM +4% , AG +4.7% , EXK +4.1% , PAAS +5.8% .

