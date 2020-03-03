SoftBank sinks $2B into Chinese real estate - WSJ

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) invested $1B each into Chinese apartment rental firm Ziroom and online real estate portal Beike, according to WSJ sources.

The deals closed in November, before the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

For Ziroom, SoftBank Vision Fund invested $500M directly and bought $500M in shares from the founders. The deal carried a $6.6B valuation.

The Beike bet was part of a broader financing round that brought in another $500M from other sources. SoftBank participated through a new vehicle it hopes will become Vision Fund 2. The round valued Beike at over $14B.