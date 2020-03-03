Sterling Construction up 11% post Q4 results

Sterling Construction (STRL +11.1% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 35.8% Y/Y to $346.54M, primarily driven by $84.6M generated from Plateau.

Revenue by segments: Heavy Civil $190.96M (+0.13% Y/Y); Specialty Services $121.39M (+298.5% Y/Y); and Residential $34.47M (+0.6% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 135 bps to 9.7%; and operating margin declined by 88 bps to 2.8%.

Adj. EBITDA was $20.18M (+58.6% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 84 bps to 5.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $41.09M, compared to $39.47M a year ago.

Combined Backlog at December 31, 2019 was $1.3B, up from $1.1B at December 31, 2018.

FY20 Outlook: Revenue $1.375B to $1.4B; Gross margin 13% to 14%; Net income $38M to $41M; EBITDA to be $125M to $135M.

