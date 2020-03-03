Fed cut rates to keep U.S. economy strong, Powell says

The Fed's monetary policy committee cut the federal funds rate target range "to help the U.S. economy keep strong," said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in a press conference.

"The U.S. economy remains strong," he said, but "the spread of the coronvirus has brought new challenges and risks."

Powell adds that the virus has disrupted economic activity in many areas of the world and "will surely weigh on economic activity both here and abroad."

Adds that the Fed has been in active talks with other central banks around the world "on an ongoing basis."

"Risks to U.S. outlook remains a significant one," he said, adding that the central bank will continue to closely monitor developments closely.

11: 14 AM ET: Press conference ends; S&P falls 1.0% , Nasdaq -0.9% , Dow -1.3% .

11:13 AM ET: 10-year Treasury yield falls 12 basis points to 1.046%.

11:11 AM ET: "In terms of moving forward, I would say that we do like our current policy stance," Powell saiid.