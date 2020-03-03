Zoom up 4% after pre-earnings target boost

Baird maintains an Outperform rating on Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and raises its target from $85 to $120, slightly below the $125 Street-high PT.

Analyst William Power expects strong Q4 results when the company reports earnings after the bell tomorrow.

Power does question if strong results will matter "given ongoing Coronavirus headlines that feed into the long-term opportunity."

The analyst notes the "rich valuation" and says he would be more aggressive on any signs of weakness.