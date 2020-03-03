Travel-related stocks still under pressure

Hotel and travel stocks are underperforming broad market averages after Hyatt Hotels (H -3.4% ) pulled its 2020 guidance and the coronavirus headlines continue to worry with a report that a New York City high school is closed due to a suspected coronavirus case.

Hyatt's guidance pull wasn't a surprise considering hotel execs in general have been saying that the coronavirus impact is nearly impossible to model.

The general feeling from analysts is that the coronavirus news will get worse before it gets better, which could keep travel bookings down.