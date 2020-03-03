Immediate relief prepared for uranium miners, Energy Secretary says

Uranium names (NYSEARCA:URA) are on the rise after U.S. Secretary of Energy Brouillette says the Trump administration is prepared to provide immediate relief to domestic uranium miners.

Brouillette made his comments in response to a question from Sen. Barrasso at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing.

"The proposal we will put forth will be all encompassing," Brouillette said, as a report on ways to help domestic uranium industry is expected later today.

URG +6.5% , UUUU +3.9% , UEC +3.2% , NXE +3.2% , CCJ +0.3% , DNN +0.2% .

