Markets tank following Fed's emergency cut

Do you think Monday's 5% advance might have been in anticipation of today's emergency 50-basis point rate cut?

Investors are selling the news hard this morning, sending the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) all down close to 2% . Action is super-volatile, and for all we know the averages could turn green by the time we hit the send button on this post.

The 10-year Treasury yield, meanwhile, has plunged back to its record low - now off 13.6 basis points on the session to 1.03%.