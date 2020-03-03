Marvell Technology Group Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-36.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $710.77M (-4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MRVL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward.