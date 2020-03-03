Financials sink, homebuilders rise after Fed cut

With the Fed lowering interest rates, bank stocks swoon and homebuilders revive.
Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) sinks 2.9%, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) advances 1.1%.
Financial names sliding include Bank of America (BAC -4.1%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -3%), Wells Fargo (WFC -3.1%), and Morgan Stanley (MS -3.1%).
Among the biggest moves by individual homebuilders are D.R. Horton (DHI +1.9%), PulteGroup (PHM +1.8%), KB Home (KBH +1.8%), and Lennar (LEN +3.6%).
Soon after the Fed cut was announced mortgage insurers rose, but have turned mixed since. Radian Group (RDN +0.8%) rose as much as 2.3%, MGIC Investment (MTG +0.3%) gained 2.1%, and Essent Group (ESNT -0.9%) jumped 2.5%.
Financial ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH