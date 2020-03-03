Financials sink, homebuilders rise after Fed cut

With the Fed lowering interest rates, bank stocks swoon and homebuilders revive.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) sinks 2.9% , while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) advances 1.1% .

Financial names sliding include Bank of America (BAC -4.1% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -3% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -3.1% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS -3.1% ).

Among the biggest moves by individual homebuilders are D.R. Horton (DHI +1.9% ), PulteGroup (PHM +1.8% ), KB Home (KBH +1.8% ), and Lennar (LEN +3.6% ).

Soon after the Fed cut was announced mortgage insurers rose, but have turned mixed since. Radian Group (RDN +0.8% ) rose as much as 2.3%, MGIC Investment (MTG +0.3% ) gained 2.1%, and Essent Group (ESNT -0.9% ) jumped 2.5%.

Financial ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH

ETFs: ITB, XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML