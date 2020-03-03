OPEC committee recommends 600K bbl/day output cut

Crude oil prices pare earlier advances as OPEC's joint technical committee reportedly recommends the group cut crude production by 600K bbl/day in Q2 and extending existing cuts to the end of the year.

April WTI +0.5% to $47.01/bbl after dropping to as low as $46.90; May Brent +0.1% to $51.98/bbl.

