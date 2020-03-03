Enlivex proposes use of Allocetra for critically ill COVID-19 patients

Thinly traded nano cap Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV -5.6% ) announces that it, along with the Head of Israel Economic and Commercial Mission to South Korea, has submitted a proposal to South Korean authorities regarding the potential use of Allocetra in COVID-19 patients hospitalized in ICUs and suffering from organ dysfunction/failure.

The company is developing Allocetra, an immunotherapy designed to avert cytokine storms (excessive and life-threatening immune responses) and restore immune balance, for the potential treatment of patients with organ failure due to sepsis.

Investors' reaction to yesterday's announced equity offering appears to be carrying over today.