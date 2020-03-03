Exxon releases methane policy it hopes regulators will adopt

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) issues its internal policy on methane emissions, urging governments to use it as model for industry-wide methane regulation.

Exxon's recommendations include regulations that would limit the practice of venting natural gas from oil and gas equipment and establish leak detection programs across infrastructure, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The company says it has reduced methane emissions from its fracking operations by 20% since 2016 and is on track to cut those emissions by 15% across its entire system.

The Trump administration is seeking to roll back federal methane regulations, but Exxon and other large oil companies oppose the move, arguing policies are needed to rein in the widespread flaring of natural gas across U.S. oil and gas fields.