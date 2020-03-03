Disney sets Sky streaming deal; Wells Fargo trims target

Disney (DIS -1.6% ) has set a multi-year deal to make its Disney Plus service available in the UK and Ireland, on Sky Q (CMCSA -0.5% ).

That means a dedicated Disney Plus app for Sky Q boxes, similar to that of Netflix. And the availability will be followed by NOW TV in coming months.

It's set to debut March 24.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo has cut its Disney target on concerns that the coronavirus will offer a headwind to the Parks business. Disney's "more exposed to coronavirus than anything else we cover" because of that business, the firm writes.

It expects Hong Kong and Shanghai parks will be closed for "considerably longer" than previous guidance for closures through the second quarter, and thinks global box office could also take a hit.

And while the stock should underperform through the virus volatility, once that fades Disney should "significantly" outperform the market.

It's cut its price target to $155 from $180, now implying a still-healthy 31% upside.